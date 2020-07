Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

NEW paint and NEW laminate floor with no carpet in this magnificent over 3000 sqt 1 story home!

Impressive high ceiling entry hallway gives a sense of welcome home. kitchen, breakfast, and living room presents favored open concept of home structure. Spacious master bedroom featured with large baywindow offers abundant natural sunlight.

