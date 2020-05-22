All apartments in Grand Prairie
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2303 Palmer Trail
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

2303 Palmer Trail

2303 Palmer Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Palmer Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
media room
For Lease: Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom home in Grand Prairie - Ready for move-in! Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Grand Prairie. Spacious rooms throughout this home. Fireplace in living room and in the Master Bedroom. Large open room on second floor can be a game room or second living space. Enjoy movie night in the media room. The floor plan is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining! The kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, microwave, dishwasher and a large island. Huge utility-laundry room with ample shelves and storage. The large backyard has plenty of room for relaxing or for family barbecues and playtime.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5653995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 Palmer Trail have any available units?
2303 Palmer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 Palmer Trail have?
Some of 2303 Palmer Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 Palmer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2303 Palmer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 Palmer Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2303 Palmer Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2303 Palmer Trail offer parking?
No, 2303 Palmer Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2303 Palmer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 Palmer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 Palmer Trail have a pool?
No, 2303 Palmer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2303 Palmer Trail have accessible units?
No, 2303 Palmer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 Palmer Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 Palmer Trail has units with dishwashers.

