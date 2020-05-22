2303 Palmer Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities game room on-site laundry bbq/grill media room

For Lease: Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom home in Grand Prairie - Ready for move-in! Large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in Grand Prairie. Spacious rooms throughout this home. Fireplace in living room and in the Master Bedroom. Large open room on second floor can be a game room or second living space. Enjoy movie night in the media room. The floor plan is open and laid out perfectly for entertaining! The kitchen features an abundance of cabinetry, microwave, dishwasher and a large island. Huge utility-laundry room with ample shelves and storage. The large backyard has plenty of room for relaxing or for family barbecues and playtime.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5653995)