Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities carport parking pool

Awesome townhome ready for you! Lots of updates. Wow! All 3 bedrooms have private baths & ceiling fans. Shows well. The interior has been freshly painted, newish floors and carpet granite countertops. Great view from the living area of the greenbelt & HOA pool. Small fenced yard with rear entry from the carports. Community pool benefits with the lease. Water-Sewer included. By appt only with CSS.