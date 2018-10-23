All apartments in Grand Prairie
2217 Glacier Park Lane

Location

2217 Glacier Park Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Grand Prairie, TX. This home features an open living design with plenty of natural light. The Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with tile throughout. The upstairs features bedrooms and additional living space, great for entertaining guests. The master is spacious and features dual vanity sinks on top of a large closet. The home includes a relaxing covered front porch and a garage with plenty of storage space. Fully Furnished (Non-furnished is an option!). Washer and Dryer available for $50 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 Glacier Park Lane have any available units?
2217 Glacier Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 Glacier Park Lane have?
Some of 2217 Glacier Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 Glacier Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2217 Glacier Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 Glacier Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2217 Glacier Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2217 Glacier Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2217 Glacier Park Lane offers parking.
Does 2217 Glacier Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2217 Glacier Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 Glacier Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2217 Glacier Park Lane has a pool.
Does 2217 Glacier Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 2217 Glacier Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 Glacier Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 Glacier Park Lane has units with dishwashers.

