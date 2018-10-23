2217 Glacier Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Grand Prairie, TX. This home features an open living design with plenty of natural light. The Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space with tile throughout. The upstairs features bedrooms and additional living space, great for entertaining guests. The master is spacious and features dual vanity sinks on top of a large closet. The home includes a relaxing covered front porch and a garage with plenty of storage space. Fully Furnished (Non-furnished is an option!). Washer and Dryer available for $50 a month.