Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! This open concept home features 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Beautiful ceramic title throughout the home and kitchen, has beautiful granite counter tops with breakfast bar and gas stove. Back door welcomes you a large yard with nice stone work ready for you to entertain family and guest.