2210 Canterbury Park Drive
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:51 PM

2210 Canterbury Park Drive

2210 Canterbury Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Canterbury Park Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

3 bedroom town home. All bedrooms located upstairs. New vinyl plank floors installed downstairs. There is not a yard, HOA takes care of all landscaping areas.

$300 OFF 1st Month rent with 18 month lease!!!

Follow the RENTLY.com ad to view the home.

AFTER VIEWING THE HOME -Please follow the www.frontlineproperty.com website for all application instructions. ALL APPLICATIONS ARE DONE ONLINE ON WEBSITE!

https://frontlineproperty.com/apply-online/

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
817-288-5559

Kelly Lawless
Frontline Property Management
0600525
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

