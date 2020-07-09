217 Oakhaven Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Cozy & comfortable describes this 3 bedroom home in Greenwood Hills South and Irving ISD! Rich wood laminate floors greet your entry & flow throughout the house. Ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. Large living area has gas start fireplace & beamed vaulted ceilings. Bright dining room opens to kitchen complete with double oven, built-in microwave & plenty of cabinet & counter space. Split bedrooms. Master bath features double vanity & walk-in closets. Ceiling fans. I Comfort thermostat App. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the porch swing! Large backyard. Easy access to major roads & shopping. NO PETS PLEASE.