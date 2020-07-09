All apartments in Grand Prairie
217 Oakhaven Drive

217 Oakhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

217 Oakhaven Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Cozy & comfortable describes this 3 bedroom home in Greenwood Hills South and Irving ISD! Rich wood laminate floors greet your entry & flow throughout the house. Ceramic tile in kitchen & baths. Large living area has gas start fireplace & beamed vaulted ceilings. Bright dining room opens to kitchen complete with double oven, built-in microwave & plenty of cabinet & counter space. Split bedrooms. Master bath features double vanity & walk-in closets. Ceiling fans. I Comfort thermostat App. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the porch swing! Large backyard. Easy access to major roads & shopping. NO PETS PLEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Oakhaven Drive have any available units?
217 Oakhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 217 Oakhaven Drive have?
Some of 217 Oakhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Oakhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
217 Oakhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Oakhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 217 Oakhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 217 Oakhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 217 Oakhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 217 Oakhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Oakhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Oakhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 217 Oakhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 217 Oakhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 217 Oakhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Oakhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 217 Oakhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

