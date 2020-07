Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

No Housing Vouchers. Spacious home offering formal living and dining room, galley kitchen with breakfast nook, family room with fireplace. Large master bedroom, master bathroom with double vanity sink, separate stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closet. Backyard overlooking pond and jogging trail. Easy access to freeways and close to shopping and family water park. Prospect is responsible for verifying property information, utilities, and schools. One small pet up to 25 pounds.