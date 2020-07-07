All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 2007 Swenson Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
2007 Swenson Court
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:17 PM

2007 Swenson Court

2007 Swenson Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2007 Swenson Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Corner lot home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large family room that opens to a formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with beautiful, newly installed granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry, and breakfast room. Ceramic tiles in all living and wet areas, wood-like vinyl in all bedrooms. Both bathrooms have the new granite installed aswell. Conveniently located near major Hwy 360, 161, and I-20. Shopping centers, Outlet mall, Epic Water Park, and Ikea is only a few minutes from the property. Tenants or agents to verify schools & square footage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2007 Swenson Court have any available units?
2007 Swenson Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 2007 Swenson Court have?
Some of 2007 Swenson Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2007 Swenson Court currently offering any rent specials?
2007 Swenson Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 Swenson Court pet-friendly?
No, 2007 Swenson Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 2007 Swenson Court offer parking?
Yes, 2007 Swenson Court offers parking.
Does 2007 Swenson Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 Swenson Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 Swenson Court have a pool?
No, 2007 Swenson Court does not have a pool.
Does 2007 Swenson Court have accessible units?
No, 2007 Swenson Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 Swenson Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 Swenson Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Lakeside Villas
2502 Riverside Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
St. Laurent Apartments
2825 N State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Silverbrook Apartment Homes
2934 Alouette Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District