2007 Swenson Court

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace oven

Corner lot home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a large family room that opens to a formal dining room. Spacious kitchen with beautiful, newly installed granite counter tops, a walk-in pantry, and breakfast room. Ceramic tiles in all living and wet areas, wood-like vinyl in all bedrooms. Both bathrooms have the new granite installed aswell. Conveniently located near major Hwy 360, 161, and I-20. Shopping centers, Outlet mall, Epic Water Park, and Ikea is only a few minutes from the property. Tenants or agents to verify schools & square footage.