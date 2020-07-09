1841 Family Circle

Amenities

Property is a Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with fenced in Backyard area. Open Floor Plan Concept for the Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen area. Interior Recently painted, New Ceiling Fan Light Fixture for Bedroom # 1, Laminate Wood Flooring, Living Room has Decorative Fire Place, Master Bedroom is a good size with Full Walk in Closet. Must have 12 months current or previous Rental History in good standing with no out-standing balance, No late payments.Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 pay-stubs) Copy of DL, all required documents & required application Fee must be submitted at office,

Thank You! Sorry No Pets Allowed & No Hosing Voucher.