Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:55 PM

1841 Family Circle

1841 Family Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1841 Family Circle, Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Phillips Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property is a Cozy 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with fenced in Backyard area. Open Floor Plan Concept for the Living Room, Dining Room & Kitchen area. Interior Recently painted, New Ceiling Fan Light Fixture for Bedroom # 1, Laminate Wood Flooring, Living Room has Decorative Fire Place, Master Bedroom is a good size with Full Walk in Closet. Must have 12 months current or previous Rental History in good standing with no out-standing balance, No late payments.Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 pay-stubs) Copy of DL, all required documents & required application Fee must be submitted at office,
Thank You! Sorry No Pets Allowed & No Hosing Voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

