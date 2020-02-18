1801 W Terrace Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great Corner Lot with 3 Bed Rm, 2 Bath Rm, 1 Story Home! Property is located close to Hwy 161 & I-30. Large Living Rm area with Wood Burning Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen has eat in area & Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen & Laundry Rm area has Laminate wood Flooring, Carpet located in the Living Rm, Dining Rm & all 3 Bed Rm. WOW the Back Yard Space is large for Entertainment with a covered Patio Space! Sorry No Pets! Must have 12 months current or previous Rental history in good in good standing with no outstanding balances, . Complete Tar Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs), Copy of DL, All required documents must be submitted at office, Thank You! Sorry no Housing Voucher.