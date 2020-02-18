All apartments in Grand Prairie
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:23 PM

1801 W Terrace Street

1801 West Terrace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1801 West Terrace Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Corner Lot with 3 Bed Rm, 2 Bath Rm, 1 Story Home! Property is located close to Hwy 161 & I-30. Large Living Rm area with Wood Burning Fireplace & Vaulted Ceilings, Kitchen has eat in area & Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen & Laundry Rm area has Laminate wood Flooring, Carpet located in the Living Rm, Dining Rm & all 3 Bed Rm. WOW the Back Yard Space is large for Entertainment with a covered Patio Space! Sorry No Pets! Must have 12 months current or previous Rental history in good in good standing with no outstanding balances, . Complete Tar Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs), Copy of DL, All required documents must be submitted at office, Thank You! Sorry no Housing Voucher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 W Terrace Street have any available units?
1801 W Terrace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 W Terrace Street have?
Some of 1801 W Terrace Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 W Terrace Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 W Terrace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 W Terrace Street pet-friendly?
No, 1801 W Terrace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1801 W Terrace Street offer parking?
Yes, 1801 W Terrace Street offers parking.
Does 1801 W Terrace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1801 W Terrace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 W Terrace Street have a pool?
No, 1801 W Terrace Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 W Terrace Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 W Terrace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 W Terrace Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 W Terrace Street has units with dishwashers.

