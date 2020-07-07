All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 120 Enchanted Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
120 Enchanted Court
Last updated April 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

120 Enchanted Court

120 Enchanted Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

120 Enchanted Court, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Well maintained, single story home in Irving ISD! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Beautiful backyard, spacious bedrooms, in a well-established neighborhood. Great location with easy access to 183, Pres George Bush Tollway; you can reach Downtown Dallas, Fort Worth, or DFW Airport in less than half an hour from this home. Brand new carpet and fixtures, kitchen updated with backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Fenced backyard with enough space for a pool or playground. Home is vacant and ready to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Enchanted Court have any available units?
120 Enchanted Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Enchanted Court have?
Some of 120 Enchanted Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Enchanted Court currently offering any rent specials?
120 Enchanted Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Enchanted Court pet-friendly?
No, 120 Enchanted Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 120 Enchanted Court offer parking?
Yes, 120 Enchanted Court offers parking.
Does 120 Enchanted Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Enchanted Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Enchanted Court have a pool?
Yes, 120 Enchanted Court has a pool.
Does 120 Enchanted Court have accessible units?
No, 120 Enchanted Court does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Enchanted Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Enchanted Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Grove
1960 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Riverside Place
2800 Northeast Green Oaks Boulevard
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Landings of Carrier Parkway
915 Desco Ln
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Mansions at Lake Ridge
7402 Lake Ridge Parkway
Grand Prairie, TX 75054
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Mission Mayfield Downs
2901 Mayfield Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District