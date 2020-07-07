120 Enchanted Court

Amenities
Well maintained, single story home in Irving ISD! 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 2 car garage. Beautiful backyard, spacious bedrooms, in a well-established neighborhood. Great location with easy access to 183, Pres George Bush Tollway; you can reach Downtown Dallas, Fort Worth, or DFW Airport in less than half an hour from this home. Brand new carpet and fixtures, kitchen updated with backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Fenced backyard with enough space for a pool or playground. Home is vacant and ready to move in!