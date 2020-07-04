All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 1123 Seider Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
1123 Seider Lane
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:27 AM

1123 Seider Lane

1123 Seider Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1123 Seider Lane, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice area, Brick 3-2-2 big corner lot, 2 living-dining, 1 story home. Walk half block to park, stocked pond, water fountain. Neutral tones, flexible front formal living-dining (or an office), family room with FP and view of large kitchen & DR, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, tile flooring. Split BR's - MBR suite holds Kingsize furniture, bath offers 2 sinks, jacuzzi tub & shower, walk-in closet. A separate utility is a plus, extra pantry-storage shelves. FRIG, WASHER-DRYER PROVIDED. Has security system. GPISD has a career HS, All Girl, All Boy campuses avlb. Fresh int. paint & carpet has been cleaned. NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS - NO HOUSING-NO SMOKING IN HOUSE OR GARAGE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 Seider Lane have any available units?
1123 Seider Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1123 Seider Lane have?
Some of 1123 Seider Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 Seider Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Seider Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Seider Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Seider Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1123 Seider Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Seider Lane offers parking.
Does 1123 Seider Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1123 Seider Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Seider Lane have a pool?
No, 1123 Seider Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Seider Lane have accessible units?
No, 1123 Seider Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Seider Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Seider Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lexington Apartments
201 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Windscape Gardens
3099 Parham Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sheffield Square
2770 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Sunridge Apartments
145 W Pioneer Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Arioso Apartments & Townhomes
3030 Claremont Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
The Destino
2815 Osler Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75051
The Forum at Grand Prairie
2650 S Forum Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District