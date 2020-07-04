1123 Seider Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Nice area, Brick 3-2-2 big corner lot, 2 living-dining, 1 story home. Walk half block to park, stocked pond, water fountain. Neutral tones, flexible front formal living-dining (or an office), family room with FP and view of large kitchen & DR, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, tile flooring. Split BR's - MBR suite holds Kingsize furniture, bath offers 2 sinks, jacuzzi tub & shower, walk-in closet. A separate utility is a plus, extra pantry-storage shelves. FRIG, WASHER-DRYER PROVIDED. Has security system. GPISD has a career HS, All Girl, All Boy campuses avlb. Fresh int. paint & carpet has been cleaned. NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS - NO HOUSING-NO SMOKING IN HOUSE OR GARAGE.