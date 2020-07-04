1121 Jamie Dr

Amenities

garage pool game room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Wonderful town home by Joe Pool Lake - This is a beautiful town home community. This is a four bedroom two bath with a two car garage off the back alley. This property backs up to the dam at Joe Pool Lake. The master is downstairs with its own bathroom and there is a half bath for your guest. There is a small fenced yard. The master is down and the other bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath. There is a small game room upstairs too.



We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.



(RLNE4358436)