1121 Jamie Dr
1121 Jamie Dr

1121 Jamie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Jamie Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Amenities

garage
pool
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful town home by Joe Pool Lake - This is a beautiful town home community. This is a four bedroom two bath with a two car garage off the back alley. This property backs up to the dam at Joe Pool Lake. The master is downstairs with its own bathroom and there is a half bath for your guest. There is a small fenced yard. The master is down and the other bedrooms are upstairs with a full bath. There is a small game room upstairs too.

We require a separate application per adult, $45 each. All deposits are due within 48 hrs of approval. Must include a copy of each applicants valid photo identification, most recent pay statements (last 30 days). An administrative fee of $250, in addition to 1st months rent must be paid in order to receive keys upon move in.

(RLNE4358436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Jamie Dr have any available units?
1121 Jamie Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
Is 1121 Jamie Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Jamie Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Jamie Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Jamie Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1121 Jamie Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Jamie Dr offers parking.
Does 1121 Jamie Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Jamie Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Jamie Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Jamie Dr has a pool.
Does 1121 Jamie Dr have accessible units?
No, 1121 Jamie Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Jamie Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Jamie Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Jamie Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Jamie Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

