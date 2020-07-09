107 W Mountain Creek Drive

107 West Mountain Creek Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Awesome townhome that is low maintenance on the outside yet spacious on the inside. Downstairs features one bedroom with a bath. Ceramic tile throughout from entrance through the kitchen. Upstairs has split bedrooms with their own bathrooms. Spacious walk in closets. Backyard is low maintenance with extended concrete for extra patio furniture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
