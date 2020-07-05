1022 Llano Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Property is a Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with an open floor Plan for the Kitchen & Living Room area! Large fenced in back yard for entertainment, Master has walk in closet. Sorry no Pet's allowed! Must have current or previous Rental history in overall good reporting & no outstanding balance. Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs) Copy of DL or Photo ID, All required documents + Non-Refundable $40.00 Application Fee must be turned in at the Office, No Faxing or Emailing, Thank You! Sorry No Housing Voucher for this property.