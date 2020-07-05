All apartments in Grand Prairie
1022 Llano Trail
1022 Llano Trail

1022 Llano Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Llano Trail, Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Trailwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Property is a Cozy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath with an open floor Plan for the Kitchen & Living Room area! Large fenced in back yard for entertainment, Master has walk in closet. Sorry no Pet's allowed! Must have current or previous Rental history in overall good reporting & no outstanding balance. Complete TAR Application with proof of income (most recent 2-3 30 day pay-stubs) Copy of DL or Photo ID, All required documents + Non-Refundable $40.00 Application Fee must be turned in at the Office, No Faxing or Emailing, Thank You! Sorry No Housing Voucher for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Llano Trail have any available units?
1022 Llano Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Llano Trail have?
Some of 1022 Llano Trail's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Llano Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Llano Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Llano Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1022 Llano Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand Prairie.
Does 1022 Llano Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1022 Llano Trail offers parking.
Does 1022 Llano Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 Llano Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Llano Trail have a pool?
No, 1022 Llano Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Llano Trail have accessible units?
No, 1022 Llano Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Llano Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Llano Trail has units with dishwashers.

