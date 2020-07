Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Lovely brick exterior home offering a 3-3 floorplan with dual stories. This one comes completely renovated with carport for two cars, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, fresh interior paint and SOOO MUCH more. Bedrooms are spacious and each comes with its own bathroom. Here today, gone tomorrow so don't sleep on this one.