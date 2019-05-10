Amenities

817 Salado Creek Lane Available 12/01/19 Welcome home to 817 Salado Creek! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available December 1st! - This adorable Pine Springs floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1467 Sq Ft

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- Den

- Green space views

- Carpet in main living areas, bedrooms and Den

- Tile in entrance, kitchen and restrooms

- Black kitchen appliances

- Electric stove

- Large kitchen island with extra storage space

- Raised double vanity; walk-in shower in master bathroom

- Large walk-in closet in the master bedroom

- Trey ceilings in the living room and master bedroom

- Raised vanity and bath tub in the guest bathroom

- Washer and dryer hook ups

- Extra shelving in the utility room for additional storage

- Large screened back porch with ceiling fan

- Extended garage

- Owner will consider a pet (please reference information below)

- Located less than 1 mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center on Cool Springs Way

- This property is located in Sun City, an age restricted active adult retirement community. At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this home



* Viewings of this property can be scheduled after November 1st. A 24 hour notice will need to be provided to the Tenants, after November 1st, to view this property. *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider one small dog/cat. Owner approval is required prior to submitting a rental application. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee will apply ($25.00 per month).



The home comes with a refrigerator. The refrigerator is the property of the Owner. Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced. Tenant will need to provide their own washer and dryer.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



