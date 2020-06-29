Amenities

802 Tea Tree Cv Available 03/01/20 Welcome Home to 802 Tea Tree Cove! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available March 1st! - This spacious Cambridge floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- One Tenant must be 55 years of age to lease this property. This property is located in Sun City-an age restricted community (55+)

- 1564 Square Feet

- 3 bedroom, 2 bath

- Crown molding

- Plantation shutters

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- White kitchen appliances (dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator)

- Electric built-in stove

- Tile in the entry, utility room, kitchen, dining room and restrooms

- New carpet in the living room and master bedroom

- Carpet in guest bedrooms

- Dual vanity with walk-in shower, garden tub and walk-in shower in master bath

- Bathtub in guest bath

- Sink, cabinet and extra shelving in utility room.

- Washer and dryer hook ups. Tenant provides their own washer and dryer.

- Ribbon green space in back of home

- Non-smoking property

- Owner will consider pets (2 max-please reference information below)

- Located 1.3 miles from the Cowan Creek Activity Center



* Viewings of this property are by appointment only. Please contact the Leasing Department at (512) 869-0223 *



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $55.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at this property will be required to submit a rental application.



Owner will consider a pet (2 max per HOA rules). Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.



The home comes with a refrigerator. The refrigerator is the property of the Owner.Maintenance of this appliance is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



(RLNE5562345)