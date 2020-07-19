722 Westbury Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful two story home has a wonderful flow. Bonus area with bay window is the perfect place to sit and visit with friends and neighbors. Kitchen has marble counter, stainless steel appliances and dining area. Living room is open and airy with large windows that give you an excellent view of the manicured lawn. Four bedrooms with master on main. Enjoy the wonderful view of the Village from the huge second story living space. Village amenities include jogging trails, playgrounds and pool. Pets ok; limit two.