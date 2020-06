Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Renovated historical bungalow in Old Town Georgetown! Granite counters, white cabinets, gas range, stainless appliances and high end finishes make this kitchen a cook's dream. Hard tile in kitchen and bath, wood floors in living and bedrooms, and updated lighting throughout. Relax on the covered porch and greet the neighbors. This cozy home is located close to Georgetown Square, Southwestern University, Wolf Ranch Shopping Center, parks, and major commuter routes. Pets negotiable.