Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fantastic 3 bed, 2 bath home in established Reata Trails neighborhood. Large back yard with mature trees backs up to wooded school-owned property, perfect place for kiddos and pets to play. Cozy family room has a great stone fireplace, laminate flooring and great view of the backyard. Garage is large with ample storage and even room for a work bench. Home is close to a nice park and just a few minutes' walk to Williams Pool. Easy access to I-35 via Lakeway or Williams Drive. Dogs only; limit two; 25 lbs. or under.