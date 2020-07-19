304 Steeplechase Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Georgetown TX 2-Story close to Toll, Inner Loop, & 35. 10-Minutes to Shopping (Incl Outlet Malls). This home boasts Tall Ceilings, New Flooring Throughout, Neutral Granite Counter-tops, Ceiling Fans, and warm and Inviting Fireplace with Upgraded Touches throughout. Truly Cared For Home with Owner who responds to Maintenance needs. **RENTAL PRICE BELOW MARKET COMPS** Fenced Yard with Covered Patio for days you want to drink coffee and watch the rain. Beautiful well cared for Home ready to Rent now!