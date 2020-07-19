All apartments in Georgetown
304 Steeplechase Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

304 Steeplechase Dr

304 Steeplechase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

304 Steeplechase Drive, Georgetown, TX 78626
Churchill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Georgetown TX 2-Story close to Toll, Inner Loop, & 35. 10-Minutes to Shopping (Incl Outlet Malls). This home boasts Tall Ceilings, New Flooring Throughout, Neutral Granite Counter-tops, Ceiling Fans, and warm and Inviting Fireplace with Upgraded Touches throughout. Truly Cared For Home with Owner who responds to Maintenance needs. **RENTAL PRICE BELOW MARKET COMPS** Fenced Yard with Covered Patio for days you want to drink coffee and watch the rain. Beautiful well cared for Home ready to Rent now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Steeplechase Dr have any available units?
304 Steeplechase Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 Steeplechase Dr have?
Some of 304 Steeplechase Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Steeplechase Dr currently offering any rent specials?
304 Steeplechase Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Steeplechase Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 Steeplechase Dr is pet friendly.
Does 304 Steeplechase Dr offer parking?
No, 304 Steeplechase Dr does not offer parking.
Does 304 Steeplechase Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Steeplechase Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Steeplechase Dr have a pool?
No, 304 Steeplechase Dr does not have a pool.
Does 304 Steeplechase Dr have accessible units?
No, 304 Steeplechase Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Steeplechase Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Steeplechase Dr has units with dishwashers.
