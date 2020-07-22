All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 30115 Carmel Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
30115 Carmel Bay
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

30115 Carmel Bay

30115 Carmel Bay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

30115 Carmel Bay Street, Georgetown, TX 78628
Berry Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Fully Renovated, 2 Story Home in Berry Creek Neighborhood - Beautiful, Fully Renovated, 2 Story Home in a cooldesac of Berry Creek. This house is just over a half a mile from Berry Creek Country Club! New marble counters, cabinets, and appliances in the kitchen which has a beautiful view of the backyard. Spacious interior with updated stair railings. Opened up second story floor plan with a new master bathroom and rolling barn wood door. 2 bedrooms are attached to the second story balcony which makes for an amazing view up the morning sunrise. Cool de sac property that sits on a spacious 20,948.00 sqft lot.

This property is a must see in an excellent club community.

(RLNE5261780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30115 Carmel Bay have any available units?
30115 Carmel Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
Is 30115 Carmel Bay currently offering any rent specials?
30115 Carmel Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30115 Carmel Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 30115 Carmel Bay is pet friendly.
Does 30115 Carmel Bay offer parking?
No, 30115 Carmel Bay does not offer parking.
Does 30115 Carmel Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30115 Carmel Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30115 Carmel Bay have a pool?
No, 30115 Carmel Bay does not have a pool.
Does 30115 Carmel Bay have accessible units?
No, 30115 Carmel Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 30115 Carmel Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 30115 Carmel Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 30115 Carmel Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 30115 Carmel Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Wolf Ranch
2300 Wolf Ranch Pkwy
Georgetown, TX 78628
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626
Rivers Edge
115 Stone Mountain Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGeorgetown 2 Bedroom Apartments
Georgetown Apartments with BalconiesGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TX
Marble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXBelton, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College