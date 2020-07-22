30115 Carmel Bay

Amenities

Gorgeous, Fully Renovated, 2 Story Home in Berry Creek Neighborhood - Beautiful, Fully Renovated, 2 Story Home in a cooldesac of Berry Creek. This house is just over a half a mile from Berry Creek Country Club! New marble counters, cabinets, and appliances in the kitchen which has a beautiful view of the backyard. Spacious interior with updated stair railings. Opened up second story floor plan with a new master bathroom and rolling barn wood door. 2 bedrooms are attached to the second story balcony which makes for an amazing view up the morning sunrise. Cool de sac property that sits on a spacious 20,948.00 sqft lot.



This property is a must see in an excellent club community.



(RLNE5261780)