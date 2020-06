Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

HOUSE FOR RENT!

Beautiful home located in the Windridge Village community. Minutes from the Georgetown Square, Southwestern University, and the San Gabriel River.



**NEWLY RENOVATED**

1,512 Sqft - 3 BD / 3BA

New wood laminate flooring

Interior/exterior newly painted

Updated kitchen/bathrooms

All appliances including washer and dryer

2-car carport

Yard has been fully landscaped

Certain pets are negotiable



Immediate Move-In

$1,750/MO