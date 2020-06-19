24 Waters Edge Cir

Amenities
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!
You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."
After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.
Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.
Apartment Amenities
9" Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding
Air Conditioner
All White Kitchen Appliances Including Refrigerator with Built-In Ice Maker
Bathroom Linen Closets
Built-In Bookshelves with Elegantly Rounded Architectural Details at the Top Corners
Cable Ready
Carpeting
Ceiling Fan
Ceramic Tile Entries
Dishwasher
Disposal
Double Stainless Steel Sinks
Electronic Thermostat
Exterior Storage Closets
Extra Storage
Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections
Garden or Bay Windows
Hardwood Floors
Kitchen Pantries
Large Clerestory Windows Above Dining Room and Living Room Windows
Large Closets
Microwave
Patio/Balcony
Pool View
Relaxing and Spacious Patios or Balconies with Cedar Siding
Richly Colored Wood-Style Plank Flooring
River View
Soothing Garden Tubs
Spacious Vanity Seating in Bathrooms
Stainless Steel Appliances
Stand-Up Showers with Glass Doors
Sunrooms
Tiled Bathroom Floors
Tiled Showers with Designer Accents
Tree View
Voluminous Vaulted Ceilings
Wheelchair Access
Wine Rack in Kitchens
Wood Burning Fireplaces
Wood Trim Accents on Kitchen Counters
Community Amenities
15 Minutes Away from the Round Rock Premium Outlets a Regional Destination Center That is Home to over 125 Outlet Stores
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance
24-Hour Fitness Center with Free Weights, Life Fitness Cardio Equipment, and Circuit Training
A Historic Gem, with a Vibrant Downtown Faceted By Picturesque Victorian Neighborhoods
A Top Location for Small Business Owners, Fortune Small Business Says It's the #2 Place to Live & Launch
BBQ/Picnic Area
Blue Hole Park Is a 14 Acre Georgetown City Park and Is Located Just Minutes from Waters Edge. It Has a Scenic Lagoon Bordered By Limestone Bluffs Along the South Fork of the San Gabriel River
Carport
Cedar Siding Accents and Breezeway with Skylights
Clothes Care Center
Courtesy Officer
Daily Complimentary Refreshment Bar and Coffee Station
Detached Garages
Founded in 1848, Georgetown Became a Great American Main Street Award* Winner By the National Trust for Historic Preservation
Free Weights
Large Mature Trees Throughout the Property
Less Than Two Miles Down the Road From Southwestern University, with a Student Population of 1,300 and Growing
Less Than Two Miles from Wolf Ranch Town Center Which Includes Big Box Retail Such as TJ Maxx, Best Buy, Target and More
Located Just 26 Miles North of Austin, Georgetown Offers the Charm of a Small City with Many of the Amenities of a Larger Metro Area
Located Minutes from ST. David's Georgetown Hospital St. David's is the Fifth Largest Employer in Austin and This Location Provides Comprehensive Medical Services
Monthly Resident Events
Most of the Buildings Face the Beautiful San Gabriel River with One Direct River Bank Access
On-Site Management
Outdoor Living Area with Two Grill Stations and Picnic/Parks Style Benches
Package Receiving
River Bank Picnic Area with Charcoal Grill and Picnic Tables
Sparkling Swimming Pool Open Year Round
Terrific Access to a Wide Variety of Texas Hill Country Outdoor Recreation Opportunities
The Clubroom Is Available for Use By Waters Edge Residents
Wi-Fi in Common Areas