24 Waters Edge Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."



After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.



Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.



Apartment Amenities



9" Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding



Air Conditioner



All White Kitchen Appliances Including Refrigerator with Built-In Ice Maker



Bathroom Linen Closets



Built-In Bookshelves with Elegantly Rounded Architectural Details at the Top Corners



Cable Ready



Carpeting



Ceiling Fan



Ceramic Tile Entries



Dishwasher



Disposal



Double Stainless Steel Sinks



Electronic Thermostat



Exterior Storage Closets



Extra Storage



Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections



Garden or Bay Windows



Hardwood Floors



Kitchen Pantries



Large Clerestory Windows Above Dining Room and Living Room Windows



Large Closets



Microwave



Patio/Balcony



Pool View



Relaxing and Spacious Patios or Balconies with Cedar Siding



Richly Colored Wood-Style Plank Flooring



River View



Soothing Garden Tubs



Spacious Vanity Seating in Bathrooms



Stainless Steel Appliances



Stand-Up Showers with Glass Doors



Sunrooms



Tiled Bathroom Floors



Tiled Showers with Designer Accents



Tree View



Voluminous Vaulted Ceilings



Wheelchair Access



Wine Rack in Kitchens



Wood Burning Fireplaces



Wood Trim Accents on Kitchen Counters



Community Amenities



15 Minutes Away from the Round Rock Premium Outlets a Regional Destination Center That is Home to over 125 Outlet Stores



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance



24-Hour Fitness Center with Free Weights, Life Fitness Cardio Equipment, and Circuit Training



A Historic Gem, with a Vibrant Downtown Faceted By Picturesque Victorian Neighborhoods



A Top Location for Small Business Owners, Fortune Small Business Says It's the #2 Place to Live & Launch



BBQ/Picnic Area



Blue Hole Park Is a 14 Acre Georgetown City Park and Is Located Just Minutes from Waters Edge. It Has a Scenic Lagoon Bordered By Limestone Bluffs Along the South Fork of the San Gabriel River



Carport



Cedar Siding Accents and Breezeway with Skylights



Clothes Care Center



Courtesy Officer



Daily Complimentary Refreshment Bar and Coffee Station



Detached Garages



Founded in 1848, Georgetown Became a Great American Main Street Award* Winner By the National Trust for Historic Preservation



Free Weights



Large Mature Trees Throughout the Property



Less Than Two Miles Down the Road From Southwestern University, with a Student Population of 1,300 and Growing



Less Than Two Miles from Wolf Ranch Town Center Which Includes Big Box Retail Such as TJ Maxx, Best Buy, Target and More



Located Just 26 Miles North of Austin, Georgetown Offers the Charm of a Small City with Many of the Amenities of a Larger Metro Area



Located Minutes from ST. David's Georgetown Hospital St. David's is the Fifth Largest Employer in Austin and This Location Provides Comprehensive Medical Services



Monthly Resident Events



Most of the Buildings Face the Beautiful San Gabriel River with One Direct River Bank Access



On-Site Management



Outdoor Living Area with Two Grill Stations and Picnic/Parks Style Benches



Package Receiving



River Bank Picnic Area with Charcoal Grill and Picnic Tables



Sparkling Swimming Pool Open Year Round



Terrific Access to a Wide Variety of Texas Hill Country Outdoor Recreation Opportunities



The Clubroom Is Available for Use By Waters Edge Residents



Wi-Fi in Common Areas



