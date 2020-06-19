All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:00 PM

24 Waters Edge Cir

24 Waters Edge Circle · (512) 877-4008
Location

24 Waters Edge Circle, Georgetown, TX 78626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Amenities

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a  calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth." 

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff. 

Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

9" Foot Ceilings with Crown Molding

Air Conditioner

All White Kitchen Appliances Including Refrigerator with Built-In Ice Maker

Bathroom Linen Closets

Built-In Bookshelves with Elegantly Rounded Architectural Details at the Top Corners

Cable Ready

Carpeting

Ceiling Fan

Ceramic Tile Entries

Dishwasher

Disposal

Double Stainless Steel Sinks

Electronic Thermostat

Exterior Storage Closets

Extra Storage

Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections

Garden or Bay Windows

Hardwood Floors

Kitchen Pantries

Large Clerestory Windows Above Dining Room and Living Room Windows

Large Closets

Microwave

Patio/Balcony

Pool View

Relaxing and Spacious Patios or Balconies with Cedar Siding

Richly Colored Wood-Style Plank Flooring

River View

Soothing Garden Tubs

Spacious Vanity Seating in Bathrooms

Stainless Steel Appliances

Stand-Up Showers with Glass Doors

Sunrooms

Tiled Bathroom Floors

Tiled Showers with Designer Accents

Tree View

Voluminous Vaulted Ceilings

Wheelchair Access

Wine Rack in Kitchens

Wood Burning Fireplaces

Wood Trim Accents on Kitchen Counters

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

15 Minutes Away from the Round Rock Premium Outlets a Regional Destination Center That is Home to over 125 Outlet Stores

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance

24-Hour Fitness Center with Free Weights, Life Fitness Cardio Equipment, and Circuit Training

A Historic Gem, with a Vibrant Downtown Faceted By Picturesque Victorian Neighborhoods

A Top Location for Small Business Owners, Fortune Small Business Says It's the #2 Place to Live & Launch

BBQ/Picnic Area

Blue Hole Park Is a 14 Acre Georgetown City Park and Is Located Just Minutes from Waters Edge. It Has a Scenic Lagoon Bordered By Limestone Bluffs Along the South Fork of the San Gabriel River

Carport

Cedar Siding Accents and Breezeway with Skylights

Clothes Care Center

Courtesy Officer

Daily Complimentary Refreshment Bar and Coffee Station

Detached Garages

Founded in 1848, Georgetown Became a Great American Main Street Award* Winner By the National Trust for Historic Preservation

Free Weights

Large Mature Trees Throughout the Property

Less Than Two Miles Down the Road From Southwestern University, with a Student Population of 1,300 and Growing

Less Than Two Miles from Wolf Ranch Town Center Which Includes Big Box Retail Such as TJ Maxx, Best Buy, Target and More

Located Just 26 Miles North of Austin, Georgetown Offers the Charm of a Small City with Many of the Amenities of a Larger Metro Area

Located Minutes from ST. David's Georgetown Hospital St. David's is the Fifth Largest Employer in Austin and This Location Provides Comprehensive Medical Services

Monthly Resident Events

Most of the Buildings Face the Beautiful San Gabriel River with One Direct River Bank Access

On-Site Management

Outdoor Living Area with Two Grill Stations and Picnic/Parks Style Benches

Package Receiving

River Bank Picnic Area with Charcoal Grill and Picnic Tables

Sparkling Swimming Pool Open Year Round

Terrific Access to a Wide Variety of Texas Hill Country Outdoor Recreation Opportunities

The Clubroom Is Available for Use By Waters Edge Residents

Wi-Fi in Common Areas

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Waters Edge Cir have any available units?
24 Waters Edge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Waters Edge Cir have?
Some of 24 Waters Edge Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Waters Edge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
24 Waters Edge Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Waters Edge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 24 Waters Edge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 24 Waters Edge Cir offer parking?
Yes, 24 Waters Edge Cir does offer parking.
Does 24 Waters Edge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Waters Edge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Waters Edge Cir have a pool?
Yes, 24 Waters Edge Cir has a pool.
Does 24 Waters Edge Cir have accessible units?
Yes, 24 Waters Edge Cir has accessible units.
Does 24 Waters Edge Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 Waters Edge Cir has units with dishwashers.
