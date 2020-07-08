2301 Candle Ridge Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

This fantastic house is on a spacious corner lot in the desirable east Georgetown Summercrest subdivision. Show off your BBQ skills on the extended back patio while friends and family enjoy the nicely landscaped back yard. Home boasts a great four-bedroom floor plan with an open kitchen and family room layout, and a second living area next to a formal dining room. Fireplace in family room. Master bath has garden tub, double vanity, walk-in closet and separate shower. Close to Southwestern University and beautiful Georgetown Square. Easy access to I-35, Hwy 28 and Loop 130. Pets ok!



**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings until it is vacant and cleaned. Therefore, showings will commence 6/1/20.**