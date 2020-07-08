All apartments in Georgetown
2301 Candle Ridge Trail

2301 Candle Ridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2301 Candle Ridge Trail, Georgetown, TX 78626
Summercrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This fantastic house is on a spacious corner lot in the desirable east Georgetown Summercrest subdivision. Show off your BBQ skills on the extended back patio while friends and family enjoy the nicely landscaped back yard. Home boasts a great four-bedroom floor plan with an open kitchen and family room layout, and a second living area next to a formal dining room. Fireplace in family room. Master bath has garden tub, double vanity, walk-in closet and separate shower. Close to Southwestern University and beautiful Georgetown Square. Easy access to I-35, Hwy 28 and Loop 130. Pets ok!

**Home is available for applications sight unseen but due to Coronavirus concerns, we are delaying showings until it is vacant and cleaned. Therefore, showings will commence 6/1/20.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Candle Ridge Trail have any available units?
2301 Candle Ridge Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Candle Ridge Trail have?
Some of 2301 Candle Ridge Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Candle Ridge Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Candle Ridge Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Candle Ridge Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 Candle Ridge Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2301 Candle Ridge Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2301 Candle Ridge Trail offers parking.
Does 2301 Candle Ridge Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2301 Candle Ridge Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Candle Ridge Trail have a pool?
No, 2301 Candle Ridge Trail does not have a pool.
Does 2301 Candle Ridge Trail have accessible units?
No, 2301 Candle Ridge Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Candle Ridge Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Candle Ridge Trail has units with dishwashers.

