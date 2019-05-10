All apartments in Georgetown
218 Claris Lane
218 Claris Lane

218 Claris Lane · No Longer Available
Location

218 Claris Lane, Georgetown, TX 78626
Katy Crossing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Katy Crossing Home - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Katy Crossing. The covered entry way leads into the hall and entry closet and utility room with washer/dryer hookups and the garage entry door. The left wing of the house provides 2 bedrooms, a linen closet and a full bathroom. An open floor plan of the kitchen and pantry closet, dining room and living room, complete with a tiled fireplace and mantle, are great for entertaining. The right wing of the home provides the master suite offering a garden soaking tub, double sink vanity, linen closet and walk-in closet with shelving and racks.

Vinyl Plank and Linoleum Flooring ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Fenced In Back Yard ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Walking Distance To Playground and Schools

Pets are considered
This is a non-smoking property

(RLNE3227564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 Claris Lane have any available units?
218 Claris Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 Claris Lane have?
Some of 218 Claris Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 Claris Lane currently offering any rent specials?
218 Claris Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 Claris Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 Claris Lane is pet friendly.
Does 218 Claris Lane offer parking?
Yes, 218 Claris Lane offers parking.
Does 218 Claris Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 Claris Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 Claris Lane have a pool?
No, 218 Claris Lane does not have a pool.
Does 218 Claris Lane have accessible units?
No, 218 Claris Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 218 Claris Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 Claris Lane has units with dishwashers.
