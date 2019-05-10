218 Claris Lane

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Katy Crossing Home - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Katy Crossing. The covered entry way leads into the hall and entry closet and utility room with washer/dryer hookups and the garage entry door. The left wing of the house provides 2 bedrooms, a linen closet and a full bathroom. An open floor plan of the kitchen and pantry closet, dining room and living room, complete with a tiled fireplace and mantle, are great for entertaining. The right wing of the home provides the master suite offering a garden soaking tub, double sink vanity, linen closet and walk-in closet with shelving and racks.
Vinyl Plank and Linoleum Flooring ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Fenced In Back Yard ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Walking Distance To Playground and Schools
Pets are considered
This is a non-smoking property
(RLNE3227564)