218 Claris Lane

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Katy Crossing Home - A 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the great neighborhood of Katy Crossing. The covered entry way leads into the hall and entry closet and utility room with washer/dryer hookups and the garage entry door. The left wing of the house provides 2 bedrooms, a linen closet and a full bathroom. An open floor plan of the kitchen and pantry closet, dining room and living room, complete with a tiled fireplace and mantle, are great for entertaining. The right wing of the home provides the master suite offering a garden soaking tub, double sink vanity, linen closet and walk-in closet with shelving and racks.



Vinyl Plank and Linoleum Flooring ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Fenced In Back Yard ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Walking Distance To Playground and Schools



Pets are considered

This is a non-smoking property



