Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

214 Bonham Loop

214 Bonham Loop · (512) 869-0223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

214 Bonham Loop, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 Bonham Loop · Avail. Aug 1

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1397 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
214 Bonham Loop Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home to 214 Bonham Loop! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available August 1st! - This spacious Newport floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- Available to view by appointment after July 1st
- 1397 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom/2 bath
- Open floor plan
- Neutral interior paint color
- Carpet in the main living area and bedrooms
- Tile in the entry, kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms
- White kitchen appliances
- Gas stove
- Dual vanity and walk-in shower in the master bath
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Covered back porch
- Ribbon green space behind property
- Located less than 2 miles from the main activity center located on Texas Drive and the Sun City Square
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- Minimum age requirement to lease: 55

Viewings of this property:
Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only after July 1st. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm during the month of July.

Applying for this home:
We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.

Security Deposit Information:
The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.

Pet policy:
Owner will consider one dog/no cats at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.

Appliance Information:
This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner.

Utility Information:
Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (electricity, water, sewage, trash); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).

Membership Badge Information:
Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3941356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Bonham Loop have any available units?
214 Bonham Loop has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 Bonham Loop have?
Some of 214 Bonham Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Bonham Loop currently offering any rent specials?
214 Bonham Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Bonham Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 Bonham Loop is pet friendly.
Does 214 Bonham Loop offer parking?
No, 214 Bonham Loop does not offer parking.
Does 214 Bonham Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 Bonham Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Bonham Loop have a pool?
No, 214 Bonham Loop does not have a pool.
Does 214 Bonham Loop have accessible units?
No, 214 Bonham Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Bonham Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 214 Bonham Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
