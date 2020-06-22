Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

214 Bonham Loop Available 08/01/20 Welcome Home to 214 Bonham Loop! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available August 1st! - This spacious Newport floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- Available to view by appointment after July 1st

- 1397 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom/2 bath

- Open floor plan

- Neutral interior paint color

- Carpet in the main living area and bedrooms

- Tile in the entry, kitchen, laundry room and bathrooms

- White kitchen appliances

- Gas stove

- Dual vanity and walk-in shower in the master bath

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Covered back porch

- Ribbon green space behind property

- Located less than 2 miles from the main activity center located on Texas Drive and the Sun City Square

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- Minimum age requirement to lease: 55



Viewings of this property:

Due to COVID-19 viewings of this property are by appointment only after July 1st. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm during the month of July.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider one dog/no cats at this property. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount.



Appliance Information:

This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner.



Utility Information:

Tenants are responsible for the utilities and pest control at the property. The utilities must be placed in the Tenant's name by the start of their Residential Lease Contract and remain active until the end of their Residential Lease Contract term. Service providers in this area: City of Georgetown (electricity, water, sewage, trash); Atmos Energy (gas); Suddenlink (Cable).



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



