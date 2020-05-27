204 S. Holly St.

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage dog park air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park game room parking garage media room

This lovely home in Old Town Georgetown is just the spot to be so you don't miss out on all the fun! Walking distance to Southwestern University, dog park and San Gabriel Park. A short bike ride or long stroll will take you to the Square for all the dining and shopping you desire. Beautiful hard flooring and ceiling fans throughout will help keep cooling costs down. Upstairs bonus space is the perfect game room, homeschool classroom, or media room. Low maintenance lawn with sprinkler system. Pets ok, 2 max, 35 lbs. or smaller.