All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 204 S. Holly St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
204 S. Holly St.
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:40 AM

204 S. Holly St.

204 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

204 South Holly Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
game room
parking
garage
media room
This lovely home in Old Town Georgetown is just the spot to be so you don't miss out on all the fun! Walking distance to Southwestern University, dog park and San Gabriel Park. A short bike ride or long stroll will take you to the Square for all the dining and shopping you desire. Beautiful hard flooring and ceiling fans throughout will help keep cooling costs down. Upstairs bonus space is the perfect game room, homeschool classroom, or media room. Low maintenance lawn with sprinkler system. Pets ok, 2 max, 35 lbs. or smaller.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 S. Holly St. have any available units?
204 S. Holly St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 S. Holly St. have?
Some of 204 S. Holly St.'s amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 S. Holly St. currently offering any rent specials?
204 S. Holly St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 S. Holly St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 S. Holly St. is pet friendly.
Does 204 S. Holly St. offer parking?
Yes, 204 S. Holly St. offers parking.
Does 204 S. Holly St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 S. Holly St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 S. Holly St. have a pool?
No, 204 S. Holly St. does not have a pool.
Does 204 S. Holly St. have accessible units?
No, 204 S. Holly St. does not have accessible units.
Does 204 S. Holly St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 S. Holly St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
The Mansions of Georgetown
1400 Westinghouse Road
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Waters Edge Apartment Homes
25 Waters Edge Cir
Georgetown, TX 78626
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626
Estraya Georgetown
1 Gabriels Bluff Dr
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with BalconyGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College