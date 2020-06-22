202 S Elm St

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available July 2nd!! 1965 charm meets a recent builder remodel inside & out! Engineered wood flooring with granite kitchen and bath in an open floorplan. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included in separate laundry room. Central cooling and gas heat/cooking. BONUS! Studio apartment that you can do with as you wish! Subsidize your rent! Regularly lists on AirBnB for over $1,000/mo. Owner will leave furnished and functional, tenant only needs to set up an AirBnB hosting account! Fenced-in backyard featuring patio and fish pond, 384 sq ft 2-car garage with attic space and off-street parking for up to 6 in two separate driveways. Across the street from San Gabriel trails and from El Monumento, Blue Hole and the upcoming Performing Arts Center. Walk to the Square, wineries and dining. Plus, front row seats to the 4th of July fireworks show! Pets will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on number and breed. Call Alan Kent - Realtor/Agent - to schedule a showing - Ph. 713-824-1901.