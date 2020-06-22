All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:45 PM

202 S Elm St

202 South Elm Street · (713) 824-1901
Location

202 South Elm Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 2

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1848 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available July 2nd!! 1965 charm meets a recent builder remodel inside & out! Engineered wood flooring with granite kitchen and bath in an open floorplan. Stainless Steel kitchen appliances and washer/dryer included in separate laundry room. Central cooling and gas heat/cooking. BONUS! Studio apartment that you can do with as you wish! Subsidize your rent! Regularly lists on AirBnB for over $1,000/mo. Owner will leave furnished and functional, tenant only needs to set up an AirBnB hosting account! Fenced-in backyard featuring patio and fish pond, 384 sq ft 2-car garage with attic space and off-street parking for up to 6 in two separate driveways. Across the street from San Gabriel trails and from El Monumento, Blue Hole and the upcoming Performing Arts Center. Walk to the Square, wineries and dining. Plus, front row seats to the 4th of July fireworks show! Pets will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis based on number and breed. Call Alan Kent - Realtor/Agent - to schedule a showing - Ph. 713-824-1901.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 S Elm St have any available units?
202 S Elm St has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 S Elm St have?
Some of 202 S Elm St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 S Elm St currently offering any rent specials?
202 S Elm St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 S Elm St pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 S Elm St is pet friendly.
Does 202 S Elm St offer parking?
Yes, 202 S Elm St does offer parking.
Does 202 S Elm St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 S Elm St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 S Elm St have a pool?
Yes, 202 S Elm St has a pool.
Does 202 S Elm St have accessible units?
No, 202 S Elm St does not have accessible units.
Does 202 S Elm St have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 S Elm St does not have units with dishwashers.
