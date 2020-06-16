All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 7 2020

2006 Paige ST

2006 Paige Street · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Paige Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This light & bright 3 bed, 1.5 bath vintage charmer is within walking distance to Downtown Georgetown, Parks, & Southwestern University! Also located close to HEB, Wolf Ranch, Georgetown Inner Loop, & IH-35 for an easy commute! You'll love relaxing outside on the front porch swing w/ your favorite beverage or under the large shade trees in the spacious backyard that's perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the hard wood floors, granite counters, dedicated laundry room, attached garage & additional carport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2006 Paige ST have any available units?
2006 Paige ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 2006 Paige ST have?
Some of 2006 Paige ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2006 Paige ST currently offering any rent specials?
2006 Paige ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2006 Paige ST pet-friendly?
No, 2006 Paige ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 2006 Paige ST offer parking?
Yes, 2006 Paige ST offers parking.
Does 2006 Paige ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2006 Paige ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2006 Paige ST have a pool?
No, 2006 Paige ST does not have a pool.
Does 2006 Paige ST have accessible units?
No, 2006 Paige ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2006 Paige ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2006 Paige ST has units with dishwashers.

