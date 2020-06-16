2006 Paige ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

This light & bright 3 bed, 1.5 bath vintage charmer is within walking distance to Downtown Georgetown, Parks, & Southwestern University! Also located close to HEB, Wolf Ranch, Georgetown Inner Loop, & IH-35 for an easy commute! You'll love relaxing outside on the front porch swing w/ your favorite beverage or under the large shade trees in the spacious backyard that's perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the hard wood floors, granite counters, dedicated laundry room, attached garage & additional carport!