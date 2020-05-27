1803 Eubank Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Old Town Home - This is a gem with character in the great, peaceful neighborhood of Old Town. The covered entry way leads into the living room/family room. The right side of the house offers the tiled shower bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The carport entry door is located at the side of the living room area which flows into the dining space and kitchen. The master bedroom provides double closets with a built-in shelf and drawer area as well as entry onto the covered back patio and shady, fenced in backyard with 2 utility sheds. The laundry and storage space is located at the carport.



Tile & Wood Flooring Throughout ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Mature and Shady Landscaping ~ Great Neighborhood ~ Walking Distance To The Downtown Square



This is a non-smoking property

Pets are not considered



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5421761)