Georgetown, TX
1803 Eubank Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1803 Eubank Street

1803 Eubank Street · No Longer Available
Location

1803 Eubank Street, Georgetown, TX 78626
Old Town District

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Old Town Home - This is a gem with character in the great, peaceful neighborhood of Old Town. The covered entry way leads into the living room/family room. The right side of the house offers the tiled shower bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The carport entry door is located at the side of the living room area which flows into the dining space and kitchen. The master bedroom provides double closets with a built-in shelf and drawer area as well as entry onto the covered back patio and shady, fenced in backyard with 2 utility sheds. The laundry and storage space is located at the carport.

Tile & Wood Flooring Throughout ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Mature and Shady Landscaping ~ Great Neighborhood ~ Walking Distance To The Downtown Square

This is a non-smoking property
Pets are not considered

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5421761)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Eubank Street have any available units?
1803 Eubank Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Eubank Street have?
Some of 1803 Eubank Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Eubank Street currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Eubank Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Eubank Street pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Eubank Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1803 Eubank Street offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Eubank Street offers parking.
Does 1803 Eubank Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 Eubank Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Eubank Street have a pool?
No, 1803 Eubank Street does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Eubank Street have accessible units?
No, 1803 Eubank Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Eubank Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Eubank Street does not have units with dishwashers.

