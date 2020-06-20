Amenities

171 Whispering Wind Available 08/01/20 Welcome home to 171 Whispering Wind! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available August 1st! - This adorable Angelina floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- Available to view by appointment after July 1st

- 1328 Square Feet

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Carpet in living room, master bedroom and guest bedroom

- Tile in kitchen, bathrooms, hallway and laundry room

- Interior paint color is light gray with white trim

- Granite kitchen counter tops

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Gas stove

- Stunning mosaic back splash with white kitchen cabinets

- Ceiling fans in the master and guest bedrooms

- Dark, sophisticated cabinets in guest and master bathroom

- Walk-in shower in master bath

- Large walk-in closet in master

- Bay window in master bathroom that views of the lush green trees in the backyard

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Large, fully fenced backyard

- 2 car garage

- Dog friendly (please reference information below)

- Minimum age requirement to lease this property: 55 years of age

- Smoking is not permitted at this property.



Viewings of this property:

Viewings of this property are by appointment only after July 1st. Viewings of this property can be scheduled Monday thru Friday from 10am to 4pm during the month of July.



Applying for this home:

We encourage Prospects to apply for properties by selecting the "Apply Now" button. The application fee is $55.00 per person. Any individual, over the age of 18, that will be residing at the property during the lease term is required to submit a rental application via the "Apply Now" button. Application fees are non-refundable. Please apply for this property once you are ready to complete a Residential Lease Contract and submit your security deposits.



Security Deposit Information:

The security deposit is due at contract signing in the amount of $2000. This security deposit is refundable minus a required professional cleaning fee, carpet cleaning fee (if applicable) and any other damages.



Pet policy:

Owner will consider a small dog/no cats. Owner approval of pet is required. A non-refundable pet deposit, of $350, will be due at contract signing. A monthly pet rent fee, of $25, will be in addition to the monthly rental amount. HOA rules state that there can only be 2 pets per home.



Appliance Information:

This property comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These items are the property of the Owner. Any repairs, or replacements, that are needed, would be at the discretion of the Owner.



Membership Badge Information:

Membership badges are issued through the Membership Services office. Membership badges are required to utilize all activity centers and activity groups. 2 badges are issued per home. Badges are only issued to the Tenants listed on the Residential Lease Contract. The badge fee is $100 per badge.



No Cats Allowed



