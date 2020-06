Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great bungalow with amazing charm. Lawn maintenance done for the tenant and all the landlord requires is keeping the lawn going with regular watering. 2 bedrooms down 1 up OR 1 bedroom up, 1 down and 2 big living areas. Wood floors primarily with tile where it should be. STAIRS ARE STEEP, so be careful! Open to up-to 2 animals, subject to restrictions on some breeds and dogs with biting history.CUTE, cute, cute house!Owner is a licensed real estate broker in Texas