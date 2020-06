Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

The yard is maintained here at this 3 bedroom 2 bath home- NO CARPET here- granite in kitchen and baths- high ceilings - Super cute house with covered porches on front and back- plumbing and lighting is updated- yard maintained by owner- no showings until January 7th, 2019 Home available January 8th.