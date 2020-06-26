Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly

1504 E 19th St. Available 03/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath for Lease in Georgetown - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house located on edge of Historic District in Georgetown! Close to Southwestern University, elementary and middle school! This home features a gorgeous backyard with back deck, gardens and fruit trees. The main floor has an open floor plan! Master on main with full bath and walk-in closet. The living room opens to the kitchen and features tiled floors. Master bedroom and one additional bedroom downstairs. Bonus room and extra bedroom with full bathroom upstairs. Washer & dryer connections!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4203652)