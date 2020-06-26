All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

1504 E 19th St.

1504 East 19th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1504 East 19th Street, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1504 E 19th St. Available 03/01/20 Charming 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath for Lease in Georgetown - Charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath house located on edge of Historic District in Georgetown! Close to Southwestern University, elementary and middle school! This home features a gorgeous backyard with back deck, gardens and fruit trees. The main floor has an open floor plan! Master on main with full bath and walk-in closet. The living room opens to the kitchen and features tiled floors. Master bedroom and one additional bedroom downstairs. Bonus room and extra bedroom with full bathroom upstairs. Washer & dryer connections!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4203652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 E 19th St. have any available units?
1504 E 19th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 E 19th St. have?
Some of 1504 E 19th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 E 19th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1504 E 19th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 E 19th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 E 19th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1504 E 19th St. offer parking?
No, 1504 E 19th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1504 E 19th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 E 19th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 E 19th St. have a pool?
No, 1504 E 19th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1504 E 19th St. have accessible units?
No, 1504 E 19th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 E 19th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 E 19th St. does not have units with dishwashers.

