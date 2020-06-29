119 Buttercup Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Sun City Home - A gem in Sun City with great details! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home welcomes you with lovely landscaping and a covered front entryway. The living room flows into the dining room which offers entry onto the back screened in patio and fenced in back yard and outdoor patio area. The dining room shares a bar/counter with the kitchen featuring marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, tiled back splash and a pantry closet. The guest area provides a linen closet, full bathroom with built in medicinal cabinet, front view windows in the bedroom and storage shelving in the bedroom closet. The utility room provides storage cabinetry and entry into the 2 car garage complete with an array of storage space and shelving. The master suite has large windows looking into the back yard, a walk-in closet with storage, a walk-in shower with spa bench, built in medicinal cabinetry and a private toilet.



Great Landscaping ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Wood & Tile Flooring Throughout ~ Great For Entertaining



This is a non-smoking property



Pets are considered

Large dogs are not considered



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



Lawn care is included in the monthly rental amount



Age Restricted Community 55+



