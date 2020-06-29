119 Buttercup Trail

Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Sun City Home - A gem in Sun City with great details! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home welcomes you with lovely landscaping and a covered front entryway. The living room flows into the dining room which offers entry onto the back screened in patio and fenced in back yard and outdoor patio area. The dining room shares a bar/counter with the kitchen featuring marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, tiled back splash and a pantry closet. The guest area provides a linen closet, full bathroom with built in medicinal cabinet, front view windows in the bedroom and storage shelving in the bedroom closet. The utility room provides storage cabinetry and entry into the 2 car garage complete with an array of storage space and shelving. The master suite has large windows looking into the back yard, a walk-in closet with storage, a walk-in shower with spa bench, built in medicinal cabinetry and a private toilet.
Great Landscaping ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Wood & Tile Flooring Throughout ~ Great For Entertaining
This is a non-smoking property
Pets are considered
Large dogs are not considered
Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter
Lawn care is included in the monthly rental amount
Age Restricted Community 55+
(RLNE5550968)