All apartments in Georgetown
Find more places like 119 Buttercup Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Georgetown, TX
/
119 Buttercup Trail
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM

119 Buttercup Trail

119 Buttercup Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Georgetown
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

119 Buttercup Trail, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Sun City Home - A gem in Sun City with great details! This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home welcomes you with lovely landscaping and a covered front entryway. The living room flows into the dining room which offers entry onto the back screened in patio and fenced in back yard and outdoor patio area. The dining room shares a bar/counter with the kitchen featuring marble counter tops, stainless steel appliances, beautiful cabinetry, tiled back splash and a pantry closet. The guest area provides a linen closet, full bathroom with built in medicinal cabinet, front view windows in the bedroom and storage shelving in the bedroom closet. The utility room provides storage cabinetry and entry into the 2 car garage complete with an array of storage space and shelving. The master suite has large windows looking into the back yard, a walk-in closet with storage, a walk-in shower with spa bench, built in medicinal cabinetry and a private toilet.

Great Landscaping ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Wood & Tile Flooring Throughout ~ Great For Entertaining

This is a non-smoking property

Pets are considered
Large dogs are not considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

Lawn care is included in the monthly rental amount

Age Restricted Community 55+

(RLNE5550968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Buttercup Trail have any available units?
119 Buttercup Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Buttercup Trail have?
Some of 119 Buttercup Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Buttercup Trail currently offering any rent specials?
119 Buttercup Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Buttercup Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Buttercup Trail is pet friendly.
Does 119 Buttercup Trail offer parking?
Yes, 119 Buttercup Trail offers parking.
Does 119 Buttercup Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Buttercup Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Buttercup Trail have a pool?
No, 119 Buttercup Trail does not have a pool.
Does 119 Buttercup Trail have accessible units?
No, 119 Buttercup Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Buttercup Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Buttercup Trail has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Georgetown Park
209 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Parkview Place
2111 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Mansions 54
5401 North Mays Street
Georgetown, TX 78665
Indian Creek
600 Luther Dr
Georgetown, TX 78628
Linea Stillwater
901 Big Rocky Bend
Georgetown, TX 78626
Two Rivers
105 N Austin Ave
Georgetown, TX 78626
Anatole at Westinghouse
600 Westinghouse Rd
Georgetown, TX 78626
Parallax
2000 FM-1460
Georgetown, TX 78626

Similar Pages

Georgetown 1 BedroomsGeorgetown 2 Bedrooms
Georgetown Apartments with GymGeorgetown Dog Friendly Apartments
Georgetown Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Bee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern UniversityCentral Texas College
Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Temple College