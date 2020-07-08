All apartments in Georgetown
117 Verbena Drive
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

117 Verbena Drive

117 Verbena Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 Verbena Drive, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Sun City Home - This property is in lovely Sun City and features a covered entryway with a glass and screen storm door. The living room has large windows which open into the back yard and back patio area. An entry way is provided onto the back patio with a glass and screen storm door. The kitchen offers a bar/counter area all appliances, plentiful cabinetry and a pantry closet. Down the hall from the kitchen you will find the guest bathroom and guest bedroom. The main hallway provides a coat closet and a linen closet. There is a separate laundry/utility room with washer, dryer and utility shelf.
The entry to the 2 car garage is through the utility room and offers plenty of storage shelving and cabinetry. The master bedroom leads into the master bathroom and walk-in closet with shelving and a tiled shower with hand rail.

Vinyl Plank and Tile Flooring Throughout ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood

**The extra refrigerator located in the garage is for Tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by Owner.

This is a non-smoking property

A maximum of 2 small dogs will be considered

Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:
$500.00 (1) pet
$300.00 each pet thereafter

Lawn Care Is Included In The Monthly Rental Amount

Age Restricted Community 55+

MLS #8012490

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5747179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Verbena Drive have any available units?
117 Verbena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Verbena Drive have?
Some of 117 Verbena Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Verbena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Verbena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Verbena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Verbena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 117 Verbena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 Verbena Drive offers parking.
Does 117 Verbena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 Verbena Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Verbena Drive have a pool?
No, 117 Verbena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 117 Verbena Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Verbena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Verbena Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Verbena Drive has units with dishwashers.

