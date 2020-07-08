117 Verbena Drive

Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Sun City Home - This property is in lovely Sun City and features a covered entryway with a glass and screen storm door. The living room has large windows which open into the back yard and back patio area. An entry way is provided onto the back patio with a glass and screen storm door. The kitchen offers a bar/counter area all appliances, plentiful cabinetry and a pantry closet. Down the hall from the kitchen you will find the guest bathroom and guest bedroom. The main hallway provides a coat closet and a linen closet. There is a separate laundry/utility room with washer, dryer and utility shelf.

The entry to the 2 car garage is through the utility room and offers plenty of storage shelving and cabinetry. The master bedroom leads into the master bathroom and walk-in closet with shelving and a tiled shower with hand rail.



Vinyl Plank and Tile Flooring Throughout ~ Ceiling Fans Throughout ~ Great Neighborhood



**The extra refrigerator located in the garage is for Tenant use but will not be repaired or replaced by Owner.



This is a non-smoking property



A maximum of 2 small dogs will be considered



Approved pet security deposit rates as follows:

$500.00 (1) pet

$300.00 each pet thereafter



Lawn Care Is Included In The Monthly Rental Amount



Age Restricted Community 55+



MLS #8012490



No Cats Allowed



