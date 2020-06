Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage game room extra storage refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

1125 Highknoll - Move in ready, gorgeous townhome. Living/dining with beautiful hard wood floors, wrought iron banisters. Huge living space down, can be used as game room, office, media space or just extra storage/living area. Large master bed and bath. Balcony off the main living area to enjoy the morning coffee or even relaxation. Two car garage with opener. W/D, Fridge



(RLNE3834566)