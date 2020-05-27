All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

112 Bee Creek CT

112 Bee Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

112 Bee Creek Court, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Sun City Home Available for Lease-Large 4 bedroom/2 bath With Green Belt Views! - Available in Sun City, a 55 an older rental community. Spacious home, with hard tile through kitchen and living areas, grand kitchen with stainless steel appliances, double oven, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Walk out double sliding doors to a large stone patio that overlooks the greenbelt. Pets okay with approval, please inquire. Please call 512-582-2445 to set up an appointment and for more information.

(RLNE4868749)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Bee Creek CT have any available units?
112 Bee Creek CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Bee Creek CT have?
Some of 112 Bee Creek CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Bee Creek CT currently offering any rent specials?
112 Bee Creek CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Bee Creek CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Bee Creek CT is pet friendly.
Does 112 Bee Creek CT offer parking?
No, 112 Bee Creek CT does not offer parking.
Does 112 Bee Creek CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Bee Creek CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Bee Creek CT have a pool?
No, 112 Bee Creek CT does not have a pool.
Does 112 Bee Creek CT have accessible units?
No, 112 Bee Creek CT does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Bee Creek CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Bee Creek CT does not have units with dishwashers.
