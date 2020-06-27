Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Welcome Home to 110 Mountain Creek! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available August 1st! - This beautiful Vernon Hill floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term required: 6 months

- 1889 Square Feet

- 3 bedroom/ 2 bath

- Library

- Tile flooring in the main living areas

- Carpet in bedrooms and Library

- Stainless steel kitchen appliances

- Corian kitchen counter tops

- Electric stove

- Dual vanity, garden tub and walk in shower in master bathroom

- Large walk in closet in master bedroom

- Bath tub in guest bathroom

- Screened in back porch with ceiling fan

- Extended back porch with cover

- Fenced back yard

- Greenbelt view

- 3 car garage

- Less than a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center

- Pets are not permitted at this property

- This property is a non-smoking property

- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to lease this property.



All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community.



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.



Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



