Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:41 AM

110 Mountain Creek

110 Mountain Creek Pass · No Longer Available
Location

110 Mountain Creek Pass, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 110 Mountain Creek! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available August 1st! - This beautiful Vernon Hill floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term required: 6 months
- 1889 Square Feet
- 3 bedroom/ 2 bath
- Library
- Tile flooring in the main living areas
- Carpet in bedrooms and Library
- Stainless steel kitchen appliances
- Corian kitchen counter tops
- Electric stove
- Dual vanity, garden tub and walk in shower in master bathroom
- Large walk in closet in master bedroom
- Bath tub in guest bathroom
- Screened in back porch with ceiling fan
- Extended back porch with cover
- Fenced back yard
- Greenbelt view
- 3 car garage
- Less than a mile from the Cowan Creek Activity Center
- Pets are not permitted at this property
- This property is a non-smoking property
- At least one Tenant needs to be 55 years of age to lease this property.

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances is at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Mountain Creek have any available units?
110 Mountain Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Mountain Creek have?
Some of 110 Mountain Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Mountain Creek currently offering any rent specials?
110 Mountain Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Mountain Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Mountain Creek is pet friendly.
Does 110 Mountain Creek offer parking?
Yes, 110 Mountain Creek offers parking.
Does 110 Mountain Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Mountain Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Mountain Creek have a pool?
No, 110 Mountain Creek does not have a pool.
Does 110 Mountain Creek have accessible units?
No, 110 Mountain Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Mountain Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Mountain Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
