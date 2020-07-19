All apartments in Georgetown
105 Rockport St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Rockport St.

105 Rockport St · No Longer Available
Location

105 Rockport St, Georgetown, TX 78633

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 105 Rockport Street! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Home Available to Lease May 1st (Contingent on Closing)! - This gorgeous, brand new Martin Ray floor plan features:

- 1982 Square Feet
- 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath
- Study
- Wood floors in main living areas
- Tile flooring in bathrooms
- Carpet in bedrooms
- Granite kitchen counter tops
- Pendant lighting over the kitchen island
- Walk-in shower in master bath
- Extended covered patio
- Extended garage
- Golf cart charger outlet in garage
- Over sized back yard
- Within walking distance to the new activity center opening soon
- Close proximity to the Sun City dog park and community garden
- Easy access to highway 195, 35 and the toll Hwy 130
- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- Pet friendly/owner approval required
- Non smoking property

* This property is in the final building stages. Please continue to check our website for updated photos of this incredible property! The property's lease availability date is contingent on closing. *

All of our properties are located in Sun City, an active adult retirement community. One tenant must be age 55 or older.

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Owner will consider pets (Small dogs only/cats ok). Owner approval required. A $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit will be due at rental contract signing. A $25.00 monthly pet rent fee will be required in addition to your monthly rental amount.

The home comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Maintenance of these appliances are at the discretion of the owner and may not be repaired or replaced.

Utilities and pest control are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

(RLNE4737937)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Rockport St. have any available units?
105 Rockport St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 Rockport St. have?
Some of 105 Rockport St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Rockport St. currently offering any rent specials?
105 Rockport St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Rockport St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 Rockport St. is pet friendly.
Does 105 Rockport St. offer parking?
Yes, 105 Rockport St. offers parking.
Does 105 Rockport St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Rockport St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Rockport St. have a pool?
No, 105 Rockport St. does not have a pool.
Does 105 Rockport St. have accessible units?
No, 105 Rockport St. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Rockport St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Rockport St. does not have units with dishwashers.
