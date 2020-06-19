All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1021 Drovers Cove 1021

1021 Drovers Cv · (503) 550-5776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1021 Drovers Cv, Georgetown, TX 78626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1021 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New 3/2 Duplex, 1,064 sq ft per unit, near Austin - Property Id: 48494

2012 Duplex, 3/2/1 each side in Great neighborhood, nestled within newer cove street. All tile floors, kitchen appliances.
Great location close to schools: Pat Cooper Elementary, Charles A Forbes Middle/Junior, Georgetown Senior HS.
Also close to all major roads, IH35, 130 Toll Road and Georgetown Inner Loop.

BEFORE YOU SCHEDULE A WALK-THROUGH PLEASE ENSURE YOU UNDERSTAND THE QUALIFICATIONS:

1. NO PETS ALLOWED
2. PAY $45. AND PASS THE FOLLOWING BACKGROUND CHECKS: criminal, financial, rental
3. responsible for the yard care and all utilities
4. must provide proof of renter's insurance
5. must pay first, last, and $1000. (refundable cleaning deposit) at the time of lease signing.

Directions: From IH35 take exit number 264 onto TX-158 spur, right on Austin Ave, Left onto Stadium Dr, right on CR 152, Left on Drovers Cove
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48494
Property Id 48494

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5723575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 have any available units?
1021 Drovers Cove 1021 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 have?
Some of 1021 Drovers Cove 1021's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Drovers Cove 1021 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 offer parking?
No, 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 have a pool?
No, 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 have accessible units?
No, 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1021 Drovers Cove 1021 has units with dishwashers.
