1021 Drovers Cove 1021

New 3/2 Duplex, 1,064 sq ft per unit, near Austin - Property Id: 48494



2012 Duplex, 3/2/1 each side in Great neighborhood, nestled within newer cove street. All tile floors, kitchen appliances.

Great location close to schools: Pat Cooper Elementary, Charles A Forbes Middle/Junior, Georgetown Senior HS.

Also close to all major roads, IH35, 130 Toll Road and Georgetown Inner Loop.



BEFORE YOU SCHEDULE A WALK-THROUGH PLEASE ENSURE YOU UNDERSTAND THE QUALIFICATIONS:



1. NO PETS ALLOWED

2. PAY $45. AND PASS THE FOLLOWING BACKGROUND CHECKS: criminal, financial, rental

3. responsible for the yard care and all utilities

4. must provide proof of renter's insurance

5. must pay first, last, and $1000. (refundable cleaning deposit) at the time of lease signing.



Directions: From IH35 take exit number 264 onto TX-158 spur, right on Austin Ave, Left onto Stadium Dr, right on CR 152, Left on Drovers Cove

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48494

No Pets Allowed



