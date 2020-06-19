1021 Drovers Cove 1021

Amenities
New 3/2 Duplex, 1,064 sq ft per unit, near Austin - Property Id: 48494
2012 Duplex, 3/2/1 each side in Great neighborhood, nestled within newer cove street. All tile floors, kitchen appliances.
Great location close to schools: Pat Cooper Elementary, Charles A Forbes Middle/Junior, Georgetown Senior HS.
Also close to all major roads, IH35, 130 Toll Road and Georgetown Inner Loop.
BEFORE YOU SCHEDULE A WALK-THROUGH PLEASE ENSURE YOU UNDERSTAND THE QUALIFICATIONS:
1. NO PETS ALLOWED
2. PAY $45. AND PASS THE FOLLOWING BACKGROUND CHECKS: criminal, financial, rental
3. responsible for the yard care and all utilities
4. must provide proof of renter's insurance
5. must pay first, last, and $1000. (refundable cleaning deposit) at the time of lease signing.
Directions: From IH35 take exit number 264 onto TX-158 spur, right on Austin Ave, Left onto Stadium Dr, right on CR 152, Left on Drovers Cove
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48494
Property Id 48494
(RLNE5723575)