Welcome Home to 102 Anemone Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This adorable, unfurnished Lavaca floor plan features:



- Minimum lease term: 12 months

- 1099 Square Feet

- 2 bedroom, 2 bath

- No carpet

- Light colored wood like tile throughout the home

- Neutral paint color

- Formica kitchen counter tops

- Single vanity with walk in shower in master bath

- Spacious guest bedroom

- Bath tub in guest bath

- Large laundry room

- Centrally located in Sun City

- Smoking is not permitted at this property

- Located 1.3 miles from the Legacy Activity Center

- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property



This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.



Pets are not permitted at this property.



The home will come with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These appliance are the property of the Owner. Repairs or replacement is up to the Owner.



Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).



All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com



