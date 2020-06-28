All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

102 Anemone Way

102 Anemone Way · No Longer Available
Location

102 Anemone Way, Georgetown, TX 78633
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Welcome Home to 102 Anemone Way! Unfurnished Sun City Rental Available Now! - This adorable, unfurnished Lavaca floor plan features:

- Minimum lease term: 12 months
- 1099 Square Feet
- 2 bedroom, 2 bath
- No carpet
- Light colored wood like tile throughout the home
- Neutral paint color
- Formica kitchen counter tops
- Single vanity with walk in shower in master bath
- Spacious guest bedroom
- Bath tub in guest bath
- Large laundry room
- Centrally located in Sun City
- Smoking is not permitted at this property
- Located 1.3 miles from the Legacy Activity Center
- At least one Tenant is required to be 55 years of age to lease this property

This home requires a $2000 security deposit that is due at contract signing. There is an application fee of $45.00 per person. Each individual, over the age of 18 that will be residing at this home will be required to submit a rental application.

Pets are not permitted at this property.

The home will come with a refrigerator, washer and dryer. These appliance are the property of the Owner. Repairs or replacement is up to the Owner.

Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant. Owners are responsible for yard care and HOA annual dues. Tenants are able to acquire a membership badge, via the Community Association office, that would provide them access to all the Sun City amenities during their lease term. The membership badge fee is $100.00 per badge (2 badges issued per home).

All of our floorplans can be seen on our sales website at www.thestacygroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5095275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 Anemone Way have any available units?
102 Anemone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 Anemone Way have?
Some of 102 Anemone Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 Anemone Way currently offering any rent specials?
102 Anemone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 Anemone Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 Anemone Way is pet friendly.
Does 102 Anemone Way offer parking?
No, 102 Anemone Way does not offer parking.
Does 102 Anemone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 Anemone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 Anemone Way have a pool?
No, 102 Anemone Way does not have a pool.
Does 102 Anemone Way have accessible units?
No, 102 Anemone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 102 Anemone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 Anemone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
