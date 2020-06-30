All apartments in Georgetown
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

1008 Highknoll Lane

1008 Highknoll Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Highknoll Ln, Georgetown, TX 78628

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
** $500 off first full month's rent ** Gorgeous, modern brownstone is just minutes north of Austin on I-35. This masterfully planned urban village is a place where you can live, work, shop and play, right outside your doorstep. The 3 bed, 3.5 bath home has a private elevator, surround sound, and a spectacular view of the Texas Hill Country. There is a ground floor bed and bath with private entry, large master w/fireplace, spacious bonus/storage room and rooftop balcony. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wine rack and custom cabinetry. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, walk in shower and spacious walk in closet. Rooftop balcony has storage closet for your outdoor furnishings, gas hookup for your grill and surround sound that can be controlled with your smartphone. Nature lovers will enjoy the nearly 20 miles of nearby walk and bike trails, park, playground and pond. Quick access to I-35 and just minutes to all the fun activities of downtown Georgetown. No pets, please.

Home video tour: https://homejab.com/property/view/1008-highknoll-ln-georgetown-tx-78628-usa

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Highknoll Lane have any available units?
1008 Highknoll Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Highknoll Lane have?
Some of 1008 Highknoll Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Highknoll Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Highknoll Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Highknoll Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Highknoll Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1008 Highknoll Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Highknoll Lane offers parking.
Does 1008 Highknoll Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Highknoll Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Highknoll Lane have a pool?
No, 1008 Highknoll Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1008 Highknoll Lane have accessible units?
No, 1008 Highknoll Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Highknoll Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Highknoll Lane has units with dishwashers.

