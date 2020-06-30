1008 Highknoll Lane

Amenities

** $500 off first full month's rent ** Gorgeous, modern brownstone is just minutes north of Austin on I-35. This masterfully planned urban village is a place where you can live, work, shop and play, right outside your doorstep. The 3 bed, 3.5 bath home has a private elevator, surround sound, and a spectacular view of the Texas Hill Country. There is a ground floor bed and bath with private entry, large master w/fireplace, spacious bonus/storage room and rooftop balcony. Gourmet kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, wine rack and custom cabinetry. Master bath has double vanity, garden tub, walk in shower and spacious walk in closet. Rooftop balcony has storage closet for your outdoor furnishings, gas hookup for your grill and surround sound that can be controlled with your smartphone. Nature lovers will enjoy the nearly 20 miles of nearby walk and bike trails, park, playground and pond. Quick access to I-35 and just minutes to all the fun activities of downtown Georgetown. No pets, please.



Home video tour: https://homejab.com/property/view/1008-highknoll-ln-georgetown-tx-78628-usa