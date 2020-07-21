All apartments in Georgetown
1004 Drovers Cove
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:59 AM

1004 Drovers Cove

1004 Drovers Cv · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Drovers Cv, Georgetown, TX 78626

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Need a 3 bedroom in Georgtown for a great price? Look no further! This quaint and clean 3 bedroom is available for immediate move in for under $1350! Get it before the summer ends!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Drovers Cove have any available units?
1004 Drovers Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Georgetown, TX.
How much is rent in Georgetown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Georgetown Rent Report.
What amenities does 1004 Drovers Cove have?
Some of 1004 Drovers Cove's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Drovers Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Drovers Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Drovers Cove pet-friendly?
No, 1004 Drovers Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Georgetown.
Does 1004 Drovers Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Drovers Cove offers parking.
Does 1004 Drovers Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Drovers Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Drovers Cove have a pool?
No, 1004 Drovers Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Drovers Cove have accessible units?
No, 1004 Drovers Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Drovers Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1004 Drovers Cove has units with dishwashers.
