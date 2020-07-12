All apartments in Garland
Find more places like Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 AM

Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments

6202 Duck Creek Dr · (214) 378-3762
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6202 Duck Creek Dr, Garland, TX 75043
New West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01306 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 04105 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,048

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10102 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,263

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 899 sqft

Unit 03202 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

Unit 03207 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,318

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1038 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
trash valet
on-site laundry
business center
carport
hot tub
internet access
Take a step back, slow down, and enjoy life here at The Belmont at Duck Creek Apartments in Garland, Texas. Our pet friendly community is located just minutes from I-30 and Dallas. We are within walking distance to Walmart and across the street from a Dart Bus Station. Resident will also enjoy shopping, entertainment, and restaurants such as Town East Mall, Whataburger, Taco Bueno, Dollar General, Planet Fitness, Bank of America, Kroger, Lake Ray Hubbard, Audubon Park, Starbucks and more!

Nestled near a park in a charming neighborhood, Belmont at Duck Creek offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with an awesome amenity package including full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios or balconies and walk-in closets. The community also features detached garages, covered parking, 24-hour fitness center, access gates, swimming pool and more. Come see Belmont at Duck Creek today to reserve your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds: Pit Bull Terriers, Chows, Doberman, Pinschers, Rotweilers,Huskies
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garages: $70/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments have any available units?
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,038 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments have?
Some of Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments have accessible units?
No, Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Belmont At Duck Creek Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd
Garland, TX 75230
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way
Garland, TX 75043
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave
Garland, TX 75040
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Apartments with ParkingGarland Dog Friendly Apartments
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity