Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup cable included oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage package receiving trash valet on-site laundry business center carport hot tub internet access

Take a step back, slow down, and enjoy life here at The Belmont at Duck Creek Apartments in Garland, Texas. Our pet friendly community is located just minutes from I-30 and Dallas. We are within walking distance to Walmart and across the street from a Dart Bus Station. Resident will also enjoy shopping, entertainment, and restaurants such as Town East Mall, Whataburger, Taco Bueno, Dollar General, Planet Fitness, Bank of America, Kroger, Lake Ray Hubbard, Audubon Park, Starbucks and more!



Nestled near a park in a charming neighborhood, Belmont at Duck Creek offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with an awesome amenity package including full-size washer and dryer connections, private patios or balconies and walk-in closets. The community also features detached garages, covered parking, 24-hour fitness center, access gates, swimming pool and more. Come see Belmont at Duck Creek today to reserve your new home.