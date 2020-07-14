Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup extra storage furnished garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub alarm system fire pit on-site laundry pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access lobby media room online portal trash valet

We would like to welcome you home to Stoneleigh on Spring Creek Apartment Homes, perfectly situated in the heart of Garland, Texas. We are conveniently located in North Garland near the Firewheel Mall, major employers, and exciting new shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Nestled around the beautiful Spring Creek nature preserve, our community is surrounded by amazing views. Stoneleigh offers spacious one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that come well equipped with spacious walk in closets, crown molding, washer and dryer connections, and central heating and air conditioning. Some homes have features such as wood flooring in the living and dining areas, attached garages, wood burning fireplaces, and vaulted ceilings. We have ample guest parking and covered parking for our residents. Come and enjoy our picnic area with barbecues, four sparkling swimming pools, two soothing hot tubs, two state of the art fitness centers, a basketball court, resident lounge with demonstratio