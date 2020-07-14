All apartments in Garland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Stoneleigh on Spring Creek

5501 Naaman Forest Blvd · (833) 768-6847
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX 75044

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0823 · Avail. Sep 3

$883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 2822 · Avail. Aug 15

$888

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

Unit 1033 · Avail. now

$891

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1438 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,234

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 0835 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Unit 0804 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 877 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stoneleigh on Spring Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
alarm system
fire pit
on-site laundry
pool table
shuffle board
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
trash valet
We would like to welcome you home to Stoneleigh on Spring Creek Apartment Homes, perfectly situated in the heart of Garland, Texas. We are conveniently located in North Garland near the Firewheel Mall, major employers, and exciting new shopping, dining, and entertainment venues. Nestled around the beautiful Spring Creek nature preserve, our community is surrounded by amazing views. Stoneleigh offers spacious one, two, or three bedroom apartment homes that come well equipped with spacious walk in closets, crown molding, washer and dryer connections, and central heating and air conditioning. Some homes have features such as wood flooring in the living and dining areas, attached garages, wood burning fireplaces, and vaulted ceilings. We have ample guest parking and covered parking for our residents. Come and enjoy our picnic area with barbecues, four sparkling swimming pools, two soothing hot tubs, two state of the art fitness centers, a basketball court, resident lounge with demonstratio

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $750 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Covered parking: $25-$35/month based on distance, Detached Garages: $85/month, Attached Garage: $95/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stoneleigh on Spring Creek have any available units?
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek has 41 units available starting at $883 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Stoneleigh on Spring Creek have?
Some of Stoneleigh on Spring Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stoneleigh on Spring Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stoneleigh on Spring Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Stoneleigh on Spring Creek is pet friendly.
Does Stoneleigh on Spring Creek offer parking?
Yes, Stoneleigh on Spring Creek offers parking.
Does Stoneleigh on Spring Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stoneleigh on Spring Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stoneleigh on Spring Creek have a pool?
Yes, Stoneleigh on Spring Creek has a pool.
Does Stoneleigh on Spring Creek have accessible units?
No, Stoneleigh on Spring Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Stoneleigh on Spring Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, Stoneleigh on Spring Creek does not have units with dishwashers.
