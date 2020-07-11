All apartments in Garland
Garland, TX
Savoy of Garland Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:48 PM

Savoy of Garland Apartments

608 Rowlett Rd · (972) 882-9844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX 75043

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0632 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 641 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0623 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 0123 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Savoy of Garland Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Assigned Covered Parking: $30/month, Detached Garage: $125/month.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet, Storage Unit: $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Savoy of Garland Apartments have any available units?
Savoy of Garland Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,060 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does Savoy of Garland Apartments have?
Some of Savoy of Garland Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Savoy of Garland Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Savoy of Garland Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Savoy of Garland Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Savoy of Garland Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Savoy of Garland Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Savoy of Garland Apartments offers parking.
Does Savoy of Garland Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Savoy of Garland Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Savoy of Garland Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Savoy of Garland Apartments has a pool.
Does Savoy of Garland Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Savoy of Garland Apartments has accessible units.
Does Savoy of Garland Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Savoy of Garland Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Savoy of Garland Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

